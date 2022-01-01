Go
Toast

SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin

SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2010 Festival Plaza Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffurrito$7.00
#SecretMenu - Fried buffalo chicken & truffle fries wrapped in a flour tortilla w/side of ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Clucky Toes$5.00
3 chicken tenders w/fries (image: #LiveHappy)
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Blaze Of Thunder$15.00
#LiveHappy - Crispy Nashville hot chicken, creamy slaw, pickles, Hawaiian bun
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
The Classic*$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Bleu Balsamic$12.00
#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak, spinach salad, cherry tomato, red onion, bleu cheese, balsamic. Gluten-sensitive | 460 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
Buff Chix$12.00
#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken tenders over truffle fries w/ ranch
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Naked Chix$11.00
📷Photo by @seema.eats
#LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
32 oz. Cold Drink$2.95
Fill 'er up with 32oz of thirst-quenching deliciousness
*Photo by IG fan @g00deatzzzz
Ranch$0.25
2oz.
More Cow Bowl*$13.00
#LiveHappy - Teriyaki filet mignon*, portobello, cauliflower, peppers & green onions over egg fried rice
**Allergens: wheat, soy, eggs
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2010 Festival Plaza Dr

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

At Ori'Zaba's, our mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Side Piece Pizza

No reviews yet

Italian, American, Salads

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston