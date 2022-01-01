Doylestown restaurants you'll love

Doylestown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Doylestown

Doylestown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Must-try Doylestown restaurants

86 West image

 

86 West

86 W State St, Doyletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kobe Burger$17.00
Godzilla Roll$22.00
California Roll$11.50
Poco's image

 

Poco's

625 N Main St., Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Salad$13.00
A fried flour tortilla bowl stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded pork carnitas, shredded or ground beef, Spanish rice, veggies or extra cheese plus refried or black beans, salsa, jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, plum tomatoes, red onion, guacamole and sour cream
The Big Scotty$14.00
A gigantic burrito stuffed with Spanish rice, jack and cheddar cheeses, and salsa, baked and served with a side of sour cream. Awesome…just ask Scotty!! Choose:   *Pulled Pork Carnitas  *Shredded chicken  *Veggies  *Shredded beef  *Ground beef
Make Your Own Tacos$5.75
Fun for kids and wanna be kids, alike! Two crispy corn or soft flour tortillas, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. 
Villa Capri- PA image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Villa Capri- PA

51 W Court St, Doylestown

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
Cheesesteak$10.00
Large Pizza$16.00
The Hattery Stove & Still image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Hattery Stove & Still

18 west state street, Doylestown

Avg 4.3 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
jackson square crab & shrimp cakes$33.00
potato wedges, asparagus, remoulade
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
chipotle shrimp, black bean purée, Asian slaw, tropical fruit salsa,avocado, flour tortilla
all american$15.00
Nat's Pizza Inc image

 

Nat's Pizza Inc

138 West State Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$1.50
1 Pound Jumbo Wings$13.99
Cheesesteak$9.50
Uptowne Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Uptowne Deli

1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.95
Battered. Fried.
Chicken Cheesesteak$11.45
8oz Chopped Grilled Chicken in a Fresh Roll. Served with Fries.
Chicken Tenders With Fries$9.45
4 Tenders Served with Fries and a Dipping Sauce.
Omiza image

 

Omiza

641 North Main Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Dumplings$7.00
BAO Buns$10.00
Ramen$18.00
Lee's Hoagie House image

WRAPS • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lee's Hoagie House

266 S Main Street, Doylestown

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 TURKEY BREAST$10.09
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 ITALIAN$9.39
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
ANGUS CHEESEBURGER$6.99
State Street Steak & Seafood image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

State Street Steak & Seafood

96 W State Street, Doylestown

Avg 3.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub image

 

Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub

2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
PA Soup and Seafood image

 

PA Soup and Seafood

22 South Main Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Char Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon, Sharp Provolone with a Smokey Chipotle Mayo
Butternut Squash$5.50
1/2 Turkey Club$11.00
Restaurant banner

 

Vela Doylestown

140 Veterans Lane, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Nina's Waffles - Doylestown

30 East State Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Penn Taproom

80 W State St, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Piccolo Trattoria - Doylestown

1745 South Easton Road, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
