Doylestown restaurants you'll love
Doylestown's top cuisines
Must-try Doylestown restaurants
More about 86 West
86 West
86 W State St, Doyletown
|Popular items
|Kobe Burger
|$17.00
|Godzilla Roll
|$22.00
|California Roll
|$11.50
More about Poco's
Poco's
625 N Main St., Doylestown
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
A fried flour tortilla bowl stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded pork carnitas, shredded or ground beef, Spanish rice, veggies or extra cheese plus refried or black beans, salsa, jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, plum tomatoes, red onion, guacamole and sour cream
|The Big Scotty
|$14.00
A gigantic burrito stuffed with Spanish rice, jack and cheddar cheeses, and salsa, baked and served with a side of sour cream. Awesome…just ask Scotty!! Choose: *Pulled Pork Carnitas *Shredded chicken *Veggies *Shredded beef *Ground beef
|Make Your Own Tacos
|$5.75
Fun for kids and wanna be kids, alike! Two crispy corn or soft flour tortillas, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Villa Capri- PA
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Villa Capri- PA
51 W Court St, Doylestown
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.00
|Cheesesteak
|$10.00
|Large Pizza
|$16.00
More about The Hattery Stove & Still
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Hattery Stove & Still
18 west state street, Doylestown
|Popular items
|jackson square crab & shrimp cakes
|$33.00
potato wedges, asparagus, remoulade
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
chipotle shrimp, black bean purée, Asian slaw, tropical fruit salsa,avocado, flour tortilla
|all american
|$15.00
More about Nat's Pizza Inc
Nat's Pizza Inc
138 West State Street, Doylestown
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$1.50
|1 Pound Jumbo Wings
|$13.99
|Cheesesteak
|$9.50
More about Uptowne Deli
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Uptowne Deli
1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.95
Battered. Fried.
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$11.45
8oz Chopped Grilled Chicken in a Fresh Roll. Served with Fries.
|Chicken Tenders With Fries
|$9.45
4 Tenders Served with Fries and a Dipping Sauce.
More about Omiza
Omiza
641 North Main Street, Doylestown
|Popular items
|Meat Dumplings
|$7.00
|BAO Buns
|$10.00
|Ramen
|$18.00
More about Lee's Hoagie House
WRAPS • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Lee's Hoagie House
266 S Main Street, Doylestown
|Popular items
|1/2 TURKEY BREAST
|$10.09
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
|1/2 ITALIAN
|$9.39
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
|ANGUS CHEESEBURGER
|$6.99
More about State Street Steak & Seafood
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
State Street Steak & Seafood
96 W State Street, Doylestown
More about Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub
Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub
2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd, Doylestown
More about PA Soup and Seafood
PA Soup and Seafood
22 South Main Street, Doylestown
|Popular items
|Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Char Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon, Sharp Provolone with a Smokey Chipotle Mayo
|Butternut Squash
|$5.50
|1/2 Turkey Club
|$11.00
More about Penn Taproom
Penn Taproom
80 W State St, Doylestown
More about Piccolo Trattoria - Doylestown
Piccolo Trattoria - Doylestown
1745 South Easton Road, Doylestown