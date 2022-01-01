Doylestown bars & lounges you'll love

Villa Capri- PA image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Villa Capri- PA

51 W Court St, Doylestown

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
Cheesesteak$10.00
Large Pizza$16.00
More about Villa Capri- PA
The Hattery Stove & Still image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Hattery Stove & Still

18 west state street, Doylestown

Avg 4.3 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
jackson square crab & shrimp cakes$33.00
potato wedges, asparagus, remoulade
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
chipotle shrimp, black bean purée, Asian slaw, tropical fruit salsa,avocado, flour tortilla
all american$15.00
More about The Hattery Stove & Still
State Street Steak & Seafood image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

State Street Steak & Seafood

96 W State Street, Doylestown

Avg 3.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
More about State Street Steak & Seafood
Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub image

 

Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub

2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Vela Doylestown

140 Veterans Lane, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Vela Doylestown

