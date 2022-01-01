Doylestown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Doylestown
More about Villa Capri- PA
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Villa Capri- PA
51 W Court St, Doylestown
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.00
|Cheesesteak
|$10.00
|Large Pizza
|$16.00
More about The Hattery Stove & Still
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Hattery Stove & Still
18 west state street, Doylestown
|Popular items
|jackson square crab & shrimp cakes
|$33.00
potato wedges, asparagus, remoulade
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
chipotle shrimp, black bean purée, Asian slaw, tropical fruit salsa,avocado, flour tortilla
|all american
|$15.00
More about State Street Steak & Seafood
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
State Street Steak & Seafood
96 W State Street, Doylestown
More about Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub
Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub
2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd, Doylestown