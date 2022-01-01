Doylestown breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Doylestown
More about The Hattery Stove & Still
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Hattery Stove & Still
18 west state street, Doylestown
|Popular items
|jackson square crab & shrimp cakes
|$33.00
potato wedges, asparagus, remoulade
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
chipotle shrimp, black bean purée, Asian slaw, tropical fruit salsa,avocado, flour tortilla
|all american
|$15.00
More about Uptowne Deli
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Uptowne Deli
1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.95
Battered. Fried.
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$11.45
8oz Chopped Grilled Chicken in a Fresh Roll. Served with Fries.
|Chicken Tenders With Fries
|$9.45
4 Tenders Served with Fries and a Dipping Sauce.