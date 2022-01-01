Doylestown breakfast spots you'll love

The Hattery Stove & Still image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Hattery Stove & Still

18 west state street, Doylestown

Avg 4.3 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
jackson square crab & shrimp cakes$33.00
potato wedges, asparagus, remoulade
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
chipotle shrimp, black bean purée, Asian slaw, tropical fruit salsa,avocado, flour tortilla
all american$15.00
More about The Hattery Stove & Still
Uptowne Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Uptowne Deli

1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.95
Battered. Fried.
Chicken Cheesesteak$11.45
8oz Chopped Grilled Chicken in a Fresh Roll. Served with Fries.
Chicken Tenders With Fries$9.45
4 Tenders Served with Fries and a Dipping Sauce.
More about Uptowne Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Nina's Waffles - Doylestown

30 East State Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nina's Waffles - Doylestown

