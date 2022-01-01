Doylestown pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Doylestown

Villa Capri- PA image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Villa Capri- PA

51 W Court St, Doylestown

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
Cheesesteak$10.00
Large Pizza$16.00
More about Villa Capri- PA
Nat's Pizza Inc image

 

Nat's Pizza Inc

138 West State Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$1.50
1 Pound Jumbo Wings$13.99
Cheesesteak$9.50
More about Nat's Pizza Inc
Uptowne Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Uptowne Deli

1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.95
Battered. Fried.
Chicken Cheesesteak$11.45
8oz Chopped Grilled Chicken in a Fresh Roll. Served with Fries.
Chicken Tenders With Fries$9.45
4 Tenders Served with Fries and a Dipping Sauce.
More about Uptowne Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Vela Doylestown

140 Veterans Lane, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Vela Doylestown

