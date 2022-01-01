Burritos in Doylestown
Doylestown restaurants that serve burritos
More about Poco's
Poco's
625 N Main St., Doylestown
|E & L Burrito
|$14.25
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed ground beef, jalapenos, bell and green chile peppers, jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with salsa, sour cream and guacamole
|Wet & Wild Burrito
|$16.00
Your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, pork carnitas, Ethel & Lucy or Chicken or Beef Mary Lou stuffed in a big flour tortilla with black or refried beans, rice and Jack & cheddar cheeses, rolled then topped with more cheese and GOBS of our authentic enchilada sauce and baked bubbly hot! Topped with a lime sour cream
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$18.00
Breast of chicken seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers plus all of the fajita fixings and salsa, rolled into one gigantic tortilla. Guacamole & sour cream on request.