Burritos in Doylestown

Doylestown restaurants
Doylestown restaurants that serve burritos

Poco's

625 N Main St., Doylestown

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
E & L Burrito$14.25
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed ground beef, jalapenos, bell and green chile peppers, jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with salsa, sour cream and guacamole
Wet & Wild Burrito$16.00
Your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, pork carnitas, Ethel & Lucy or Chicken or Beef Mary Lou stuffed in a big flour tortilla with black or refried beans, rice and Jack & cheddar cheeses, rolled then topped with more cheese and GOBS of our authentic enchilada sauce and baked bubbly hot! Topped with a lime sour cream
Chicken Fajita Burrito$18.00
Breast of chicken seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers plus all of the fajita fixings and salsa, rolled into one gigantic tortilla. Guacamole & sour cream on request.                                              
Uptowne Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Uptowne Deli

1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$7.45
3 Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Meat and Home Fries Wrapped in a Soft Tortilla.
