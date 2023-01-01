Doylestown restaurants you'll love
Must-try Doylestown restaurants
Poco's - 625 N Main St.
625 N Main St., Doylestown
|Popular items
|The Big Scotty
|$17.00
A gigantic burrito stuffed with Spanish rice, jack and cheddar cheeses, and salsa, baked and served with a side of sour cream. Awesome…just ask Scotty!! Choose: *Pulled Pork Carnitas *Shredded chicken *Veggies *Shredded beef *Ground beef
|Steak Fajitas
|$20.00
Hand cut skirt steak seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.25
Great as an appetizer or as an entrée. Crispy and habit forming! Choose hot or mild. Served with your choice of sour cream, bleu cheese or Ranch dressing on the side
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Villa Capri- PA
51 W Court St, Doylestown
|Popular items
|Create Your Own Pasta
|$14.00
|Cheesesteak
|$13.00
|Wings
|$15.00
Penn Taproom - Penn Taproom
80 W State St, Doylestown
|Popular items
|Orginal Taproom
|$12.00
Half Pound Beef Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, and Grilled Red Onion
|Charbroiled Chicken
|$11.00
Char Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon, Sharp Provolone with a Smokey Chipotle Mayo
|Hot & Crispy
|$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Crispy Fried Chciken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mixed Greens
Borough Bagels
132 Veterans Lane Unit C, Doylestown
|Popular items
|Bagel w/ Flavored Cream Cheese
|$3.75
|Half Dozen (7)
|$8.50
|Egg, Meat and Cheese
|$7.26
Nat's Pizza Inc
138 West State Street, Doylestown
|Popular items
|MED Neopolitan Pizza
|$14.95
|Slice 1 Topping
|$3.30
|LG Neopolitan Pizza
|$17.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Uptowne Deli and Pizzeria
1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown
|Popular items
|Zach Wrap
|$9.95
Crispy Chicken, Honey Mustard, Bacon and American Cheese Wrapped.
Celebrate the Champ 2019!
|Santa Fe Turkey
|$10.75
Dietz and Watson Roasted Pepper Santa Fe Turkey
|Turkey Special w/ Chips
|$10.45
Turkey, Swiss, Russian and Cole Slaw on Rye Bread. Served with Chips
Piccolo Trattoria - Doylestown, PA
1745 South Easton Road, Doylestown
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$17.00
A CREAMY PARMIGIANO AND PECORINO ROMANO CHEESE SAUCE
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$20.00
BREADED AND LIGHTLY FRIED, GRANDE MOZARELLA, MARINARA
|Balsamic Grilled Seasonal Vegetables
|$16.00
PORTOBELLO, BABY CIPPOLINI ONIONS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, ZUCCHINI, ASPARAGUS, ARTICHOKES, HOUSE BALSAMIC GLAZE, SERVED CHILLED
Omiza
641 North Main Street, Doylestown
|Popular items
|Salmoncado
|$7.00
|Veg. Spring Rolls
|$8.00
|BAO Buns
|$10.00
Cafe with Soul
800 North Easton Road, Plumstead Township
|Popular items
|Repper Sweet Special
|$15.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes with a side of Bacon or Sausage and Fruit
|Romig’s Rockin Sampler
|$15.00
2 Eggs and style, Short Stack Pancakes or French Toast, with Breakfast Potatoes and Fruit
|Home Fries
|$3.25
Sliced potatoes cooked on the grill with seasoning.
Lucatelli's - Doylestown
73 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
8 Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
|French Fries
|$5.95
Long Thin Cut.
|Caesar
|$8.25
Romaine, Locatelli Cheese, Garlic Croutons. Caesar dressing.
WRAPS • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Lee's Hoagie House - Doylestown
266 S Main Street, Doylestown
|Popular items
|1/2 TUNAFISH
|$11.00
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
|1/2 ITALIAN CHELTENHAM
|$11.99
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
|1/2 ITALIAN
|$11.50
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Hattery Stove & Still - 18 west state street
18 west state street, Doylestown
Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub - 2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd
2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd, Doylestown
Soup and Seafood - Soup and Seafood
22 South Main Street, Doylestown
|Popular items
|Hot & Crispy
|$11.50
Hand-Breaded, Crispy Fried Chciken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mixed Greens
|Charbroiled Chicken
|$11.50
Char Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon, Sharp Provolone with a Smokey Chipotle Mayo
|American
|$13.00
Vela Doylestown - 140 Veterans Lane
140 Veterans Lane, Doylestown
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Hops/Scotch - 22 South Main Street
22 South Main Street, Doylestown
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA
Artistic Pizzeria - Doylestown, PA
12 W. State Street, Doylestown
3709 Terrain DelVal Events
2100 Lower State Road, Doylestown
Frost Lounge - 46 East State Street, Unit G
46 East State Street, Unit G, Doylestown