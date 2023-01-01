Doylestown restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Doylestown restaurants
Must-try Doylestown restaurants

Poco's image

 

Poco's - 625 N Main St.

625 N Main St., Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Big Scotty$17.00
A gigantic burrito stuffed with Spanish rice, jack and cheddar cheeses, and salsa, baked and served with a side of sour cream. Awesome…just ask Scotty!! Choose:   *Pulled Pork Carnitas  *Shredded chicken  *Veggies  *Shredded beef  *Ground beef
Steak Fajitas$20.00
Hand cut skirt steak seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request
Buffalo Wings$14.25
Great as an appetizer or as an entrée. Crispy and habit forming! Choose hot or mild. Served with your choice of sour cream, bleu cheese or Ranch dressing on the side
More about Poco's - 625 N Main St.
Villa Capri- PA image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Villa Capri- PA

51 W Court St, Doylestown

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Create Your Own Pasta$14.00
Cheesesteak$13.00
Wings$15.00
More about Villa Capri- PA
Banner pic

 

Penn Taproom - Penn Taproom

80 W State St, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Orginal Taproom$12.00
Half Pound Beef Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, and Grilled Red Onion
Charbroiled Chicken$11.00
Char Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon, Sharp Provolone with a Smokey Chipotle Mayo
Hot & Crispy$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Crispy Fried Chciken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mixed Greens
More about Penn Taproom - Penn Taproom
Consumer pic

 

Borough Bagels

132 Veterans Lane Unit C, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel w/ Flavored Cream Cheese$3.75
Half Dozen (7)$8.50
Egg, Meat and Cheese$7.26
More about Borough Bagels
Nat's Pizza Inc image

 

Nat's Pizza Inc

138 West State Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MED Neopolitan Pizza$14.95
Slice 1 Topping$3.30
LG Neopolitan Pizza$17.00
More about Nat's Pizza Inc
Uptowne Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Uptowne Deli and Pizzeria

1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zach Wrap$9.95
Crispy Chicken, Honey Mustard, Bacon and American Cheese Wrapped.
Celebrate the Champ 2019!
Santa Fe Turkey$10.75
Dietz and Watson Roasted Pepper Santa Fe Turkey
Turkey Special w/ Chips$10.45
Turkey, Swiss, Russian and Cole Slaw on Rye Bread. Served with Chips
More about Uptowne Deli and Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Piccolo Trattoria - Doylestown, PA

1745 South Easton Road, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccini Alfredo$17.00
A CREAMY PARMIGIANO AND PECORINO ROMANO CHEESE SAUCE
Pollo Parmigiana$20.00
BREADED AND LIGHTLY FRIED, GRANDE MOZARELLA, MARINARA
Balsamic Grilled Seasonal Vegetables$16.00
PORTOBELLO, BABY CIPPOLINI ONIONS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, ZUCCHINI, ASPARAGUS, ARTICHOKES, HOUSE BALSAMIC GLAZE, SERVED CHILLED
More about Piccolo Trattoria - Doylestown, PA
Omiza image

 

Omiza

641 North Main Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmoncado$7.00
Veg. Spring Rolls$8.00
BAO Buns$10.00
More about Omiza
Consumer pic

 

Cafe with Soul

800 North Easton Road, Plumstead Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Repper Sweet Special$15.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes with a side of Bacon or Sausage and Fruit
Romig’s Rockin Sampler$15.00
2 Eggs and style, Short Stack Pancakes or French Toast, with Breakfast Potatoes and Fruit
Home Fries$3.25
Sliced potatoes cooked on the grill with seasoning.
More about Cafe with Soul
Consumer pic

 

Lucatelli's - Doylestown

73 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.00
8 Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
French Fries$5.95
Long Thin Cut.
Caesar$8.25
Romaine, Locatelli Cheese, Garlic Croutons. Caesar dressing.
More about Lucatelli's - Doylestown
Lee's Hoagie House image

WRAPS • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lee's Hoagie House - Doylestown

266 S Main Street, Doylestown

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 TUNAFISH$11.00
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 ITALIAN CHELTENHAM$11.99
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 ITALIAN$11.50
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
More about Lee's Hoagie House - Doylestown
86 West image

 

86 West

86 W State St, Doyletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 86 West
The Hattery Stove & Still image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Hattery Stove & Still - 18 west state street

18 west state street, Doylestown

Avg 4.3 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Hattery Stove & Still - 18 west state street
Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub image

 

Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub - 2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd

2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub - 2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd
PA Soup and Seafood image

 

Soup and Seafood - Soup and Seafood

22 South Main Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot & Crispy$11.50
Hand-Breaded, Crispy Fried Chciken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mixed Greens
Charbroiled Chicken$11.50
Char Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon, Sharp Provolone with a Smokey Chipotle Mayo
American$13.00
More about Soup and Seafood - Soup and Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Vela Doylestown - 140 Veterans Lane

140 Veterans Lane, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Vela Doylestown - 140 Veterans Lane
Restaurant banner

 

Nina's Waffles - DOYLESTOWN

30 East State Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Nina's Waffles - DOYLESTOWN
Main pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Hops/Scotch - 22 South Main Street

22 South Main Street, Doylestown

Avg 4.6 (267 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hops/Scotch - 22 South Main Street
Artistic Pizzeria image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA

Artistic Pizzeria - Doylestown, PA

12 W. State Street, Doylestown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
More about Artistic Pizzeria - Doylestown, PA
Banner pic

 

3709 Terrain DelVal Events

2100 Lower State Road, Doylestown

No reviews yet
More about 3709 Terrain DelVal Events
Banner pic

 

Frost Lounge - 46 East State Street, Unit G

46 East State Street, Unit G, Doylestown

No reviews yet
More about Frost Lounge - 46 East State Street, Unit G

