Eggplant parm in Doylestown

Doylestown restaurants
Toast

Doylestown restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Villa Capri- PA image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Villa Capri- PA

51 W Court St, Doylestown

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$12.00
Eggplant Ricotta Parm$17.00
Eggplant Parm Entree$17.00
More about Villa Capri- PA
Nat's Pizza Inc image

 

Nat's Pizza Inc

138 West State Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parm Sand$9.45
More about Nat's Pizza Inc
Consumer pic

 

Piccolo Trattoria

1745 South Easton Road, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$9.55
Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
More about Piccolo Trattoria
Main pic

 

Lucatelli's

73 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Platter$16.95
Pan Fried Eggplant "Nonna's Recipe" Topped with Red sauce and Lucatelli Cheese over pasta. Served with a Roll.
Eggplant Parm$12.50
Pan fried eggplant "Nonna's Recipe" Marinara, Mozzarella, Basil, Lucatellie Cheese on a seeded roll.
More about Lucatelli's

