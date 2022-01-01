Fajitas in Doylestown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Poco's - 625 N Main St.

625 N Main St., Doylestown

Steak Fajitas$20.00
Hand cut skirt steak seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request
Veggie Fajitas$18.00
The freshest vegetables seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request
Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Breast of chicken seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request                                                   
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Uptowne Deli and Pizzeria

1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Fajitas Wrap$9.95
Fried Onions, Grilled Peppers, Cajun Seasoning and Cheddar Cheese.
