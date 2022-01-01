Fajitas in Doylestown
Poco's - 625 N Main St.
625 N Main St., Doylestown
|Steak Fajitas
|$20.00
Hand cut skirt steak seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request
|Veggie Fajitas
|$18.00
The freshest vegetables seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.00
Breast of chicken seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request