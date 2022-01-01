Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Doylestown
/
Doylestown
/
Fish Tacos
Doylestown restaurants that serve fish tacos
86 West
86 W State St, Doyletown
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$16.50
More about 86 West
Poco's
625 N Main St., Doylestown
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$16.00
Grilled OR tempura style Basa filet (a mild white fish), served on griddle warmed soft corn or flour tortillas with cabbage, red onion and diced tomatoes. Topped with fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and lime sour cream
More about Poco's
