Pies in Doylestown

Doylestown restaurants
Toast

Doylestown restaurants that serve pies

Poco's

625 N Main St., Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mississippi Mud Pie$9.50
If you love chocolate, this is for you! A gigantic slice of coffee and chocolate ice creams in a cookie crunch crust, all topped with fudge!
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Villa Capri- PA

51 W Court St, Doylestown

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Portie-Pie$16.00
Portie-Pie (Large)$16.00
Lucatelli's

73 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomatoe Pie. 30 Min$20.50
Italian plum tomatoes, garlic, Sicilian oregano, basil, EVOO.
Soup and Seafood

22 South Main Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
