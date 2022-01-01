Pies in Doylestown
Doylestown restaurants that serve pies
Poco's
625 N Main St., Doylestown
|Mississippi Mud Pie
|$9.50
If you love chocolate, this is for you! A gigantic slice of coffee and chocolate ice creams in a cookie crunch crust, all topped with fudge!
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Villa Capri- PA
51 W Court St, Doylestown
|Portie-Pie
|$16.00
|Portie-Pie (Large)
|$16.00
Lucatelli's
73 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown
|Tomatoe Pie. 30 Min
|$20.50
Italian plum tomatoes, garlic, Sicilian oregano, basil, EVOO.