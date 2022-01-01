Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Doylestown

Go
Doylestown restaurants
Toast

Doylestown restaurants that serve scallops

Consumer pic

 

Piccolo Trattoria

1745 South Easton Road, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pan Roasted Diver Sea Scallops$33.00
More about Piccolo Trattoria
Omiza image

 

Omiza

641 North Main Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Scallop P$9.50
Royal Omiza SH & SCALLOP$25.00
Lobster Scallop Special$18.00
More about Omiza

