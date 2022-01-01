Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sicilian pizza in
Doylestown
/
Doylestown
/
Sicilian Pizza
Doylestown restaurants that serve sicilian pizza
Nat's Pizza Inc
138 West State Street, Doylestown
No reviews yet
Sicilian Pizza
$19.95
More about Nat's Pizza Inc
Piccolo Trattoria - Doylestown, PA
1745 South Easton Road, Doylestown
No reviews yet
Sicilian Pizza 16"
$21.00
SQUARE PIZZA PLAIN
More about Piccolo Trattoria - Doylestown, PA
Browse other tasty dishes in Doylestown
Waffles
Carbonara
Bruschetta Pizza
Pizza Steak
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Cannolis
Scallops
Prime Ribs
More near Doylestown to explore
New Hope
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Lansdale
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Horsham
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Warrington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Chalfont
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Lambertville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Souderton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
North Wales
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(577 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(618 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(629 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1015 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(272 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1528 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston