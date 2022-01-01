Stromboli in Doylestown
Doylestown restaurants that serve stromboli
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Villa Capri- PA
51 W Court St, Doylestown
|Stromboli
Nat's Pizza Inc
138 West State Street, Doylestown
|Ch Stk W/ SWP, FO Stromboli
|$20.95
|Regular Stromboli
|$18.95
|Pepperoni Stromboli
|$18.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Uptowne Deli
1007 N Easton Rd, Doylestown
|Small Meat Lovers Stromboli
|$13.95
Small Stromboli with Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Bacon and Meatballs. Served with Marinara.
|Small Cheese Stromboli
|$9.95
Small Cheese Stromboli. Served with Marinara Sauce.
Lucatelli's
73 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown
|Buffalo Stromboli 20 Min
|$17.50
Marinated Chicken, Hot sauce, Mozzarella, Copper Sharp American. Side of Blue Cheese.
|Steak Stromboli 20 Min
|$20.50
Sliced Ribeye steak, Copper Sharp American Cheese, Mozzarella, Side of Marinara.
|Ham & Cheese Stromboli 20 Min
|$17.50
Imported Ham, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Lucatelli Cheese. Side Marinara.