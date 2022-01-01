Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Doylestown

Doylestown restaurants
Toast

Doylestown restaurants that serve tacos

86 West image

 

86 West

86 W State St, Doyletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Alambres Tacos$16.50
Fish Tacos$16.50
Chicken Tacos$15.50
More about 86 West
Item pic

 

Poco's

625 N Main St., Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Poco Taco$6.25
Our regular taco served on a soft flour tortilla plus sour cream, guacamole and green chiles
Make Your Own Tacos$6.00
Fun for kids and wanna be kids, alike! Two crispy corn or soft flour tortillas, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. 
Fish Tacos$16.00
Grilled OR tempura style Basa filet (a mild white fish), served on griddle warmed soft corn or flour tortillas with cabbage, red onion and diced tomatoes. Topped with fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and lime sour cream
More about Poco's
Villa Capri- PA image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Villa Capri- PA

51 W Court St, Doylestown

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Pizza
More about Villa Capri- PA
Banner pic

 

Penn Taproom

80 W State St, Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Blsckened Shrimp, Shredded Romaine, Texas Salsa, Chipotle Ranch in a flour tortilla. Served with Tortilla Chips and Salsa
Pulled Pork Tacos Special$14.00
More about Penn Taproom
Omiza image

 

Omiza

641 North Main Street, Doylestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$8.00
More about Omiza

