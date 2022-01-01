Tacos in Doylestown
Doylestown restaurants that serve tacos
More about 86 West
86 West
86 W State St, Doyletown
|Alambres Tacos
|$16.50
|Fish Tacos
|$16.50
|Chicken Tacos
|$15.50
More about Poco's
Poco's
625 N Main St., Doylestown
|Poco Taco
|$6.25
Our regular taco served on a soft flour tortilla plus sour cream, guacamole and green chiles
|Make Your Own Tacos
|$6.00
Fun for kids and wanna be kids, alike! Two crispy corn or soft flour tortillas, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled OR tempura style Basa filet (a mild white fish), served on griddle warmed soft corn or flour tortillas with cabbage, red onion and diced tomatoes. Topped with fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and lime sour cream
More about Villa Capri- PA
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Villa Capri- PA
51 W Court St, Doylestown
|Taco Pizza
More about Penn Taproom
Penn Taproom
80 W State St, Doylestown
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Blsckened Shrimp, Shredded Romaine, Texas Salsa, Chipotle Ranch in a flour tortilla. Served with Tortilla Chips and Salsa
|Pulled Pork Tacos Special
|$14.00