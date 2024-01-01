Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Doylestown

Go
Doylestown restaurants
Toast

Doylestown restaurants that serve tomato salad

Item pic

 

Poco's - 625 N Main St.

625 N Main St., Doylestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fresh Local Tomato Salad**$9.50
Local Jersey tomatoes tossed in our house vinaigrette with cucumber, red onion, and feta cheese.
More about Poco's - 625 N Main St.
Villa Capri- PA image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Villa Capri- PA

51 W Court St, Doylestown

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Almost Summer Salad (Mixed Greens, Almonds, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Strawberry Drizzle, Housemade Balsamic Reduction. Add Chicken for $5, Shrimp for $6 or Salmon for $7)$14.00
More about Villa Capri- PA

Browse other tasty dishes in Doylestown

Turkey Bacon

Cannolis

Scallops

Margherita Pizza

Eggplant Parm

Chicken Fajitas

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Doylestown to explore

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

New Hope

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Chalfont

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lambertville

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (901 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1388 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1970 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston