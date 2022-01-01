Go
Dr. Dawg

Comfort food with a natural twist

6969 N Port Washington Rd #100

Popular Items

Brat$4.89
Usinger's original bratwurst char-grilled. Served on a pretzel bun with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut.
1/3 Burger$8.49
Plain Dog$3.49
6" Polish$4.94
Served on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, caramelized onions and sport peppers.
Side Fry$2.39
6" Beef$7.79
6' Chili Dog$4.69
Pile$6.49
Bag$4.29
6' Chicago Dog$4.49
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
Location

6969 N Port Washington Rd #100

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
