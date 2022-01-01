Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar
Come in and enjoy!
9459 south dixie highway
Location
9459 south dixie highway
Miami FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
EVOS Pinecrest
EVOS Feel Great Food! Made naturally with quality, organic, & local ingredients.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0062
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Roasters 'N Toasters
True Taste of a New York Deli Est. 1984 • Monday - Sunday 7:00am to 3:00pm
Shorty's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!