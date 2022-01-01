Go
Toast

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

477 W Western Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (592 reviews)

Popular Items

MAC-N-CHEESE$5.75
Pasta smothered in house-made cheese sauce.
DIRTY TOTS$8.25
Poblano peppers, cilantro & white cheddar queso on top of heaping helping of tater tots. Add your choice of meat and or extra toppings.
SMOKED SWEET POTATO VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA$14.00
Smoked sweet potatoes, black beans & corn salad, Mexican cheese, served with southwest ranch dressing & mango salsa. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
3 MEATS + 2 SIDES$24.60
Your choice of three smoked meats and two homemade sides. Served w/ a cornbread waffle + sweet heat pickles.
BURNT ENDS$12.50
COLLARD GREENS$4.60
Traditional soul food
2 MEATS + 2 SIDES$19.60
Your choice of two smoked meats and two homemade sides. Served w/ a cornbread waffle + sweet heat pickles.
CORNBREAD WAFFLES$4.20
Sweet & Crunchy.
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.00
Smokey pulled pork & Dr. Rolf's coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
TATER TOTS$4.00
Add queso + $2
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

477 W Western Ave

Muskegon MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Legends Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burl and Sprig

No reviews yet

Rum Distillery - craft cocktails- amazing food

18th Amendment Spirits Co.

No reviews yet

18th Amendment Spirits Co is a craft cocktail bar and distillery with a full-service restaurant featuring a wood-fired oven. We are located in the heart of Downtown Muskegon on Michigan's Western lakeshore.

Nipote's Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

A unique space with food so good we can't contain it!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston