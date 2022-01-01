Go
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque - Grand Haven

Come in and enjoy!

17 South 2nd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Wrap$14.25
Smoked chicken breast, bbq aoili, bacon, avocado, arugula & tomato on a wrap. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
Dr. Rolf's Coleslaw$4.00
Southern slaw with a fresh twist.
3 Meat 2 Side$24.60
Your choice of three smoked meats and two homemade sides. Served w/ a cornbread waffle + sweet heat pickles.
Six Wings$12.00
6 Smoked then deep fried bone-in wings glazed with your choice of rub or sauce.
Dirty Tots$8.25
Poblano peppers, cilantro & white cheddar queso on top of heaping helping of tater tots. Add your choice of meat and or extra toppings.
Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.50
Low & slow smoked sliced beef brisket & Dr. Rolf's coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
Three For Twelve$12.00
mix and match three different street tacos to meet your tastes.
2 Meat 2 Side$19.60
Twelve Wings$21.75
12 Smoked then deep fried bone-in wings glazed with your choice of rub or sauce.
Chicken Things$11.50
Marinated grilled chicken thighs smothered in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese dressing & celery. (offered naked as well)
Location

17 South 2nd Street

Grand Haven MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

The Kirby House

No reviews yet

The Kirby House is the place to meet and eat in Grand Haven. A community favorite for excellent food, live entertainment, and simple relaxation with friends and family. Formerly a historic hotel of note, The Kirby House retains its old-world charm, while providing all the pleasantries of new world fare and hospitality. Come check out the Island bar with 5 new HDTV’s or enjoy Happy Hour with friends and family.
Within walking distance of the shores of Lake Michigan, The Kirby House transcends the level of simple restaurant, and is the destination in Grand Haven for all things fun. The primarily American-influenced menu is incredibly diverse and is exemplary in its attention to culinary detail and passion. The Kirby’s special event rooms, including the popular “Wine Cellar” offer classically unique settings for your big event.

Grand Armory Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Toasted Pickle

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Toasted Pickle! Check out our weekly sandwich specials and 'soup of the day'. If online ordering is 'unavailable' during open hours it's paused as we work through orders in the queue. Thank you! - The Toasted Pickle Staff

Snug Harbor

No reviews yet

Large capacity restaurant, with an outdoor 3 season deck. A wide variety of Food, Michigan cocktails, Beer and Wine. Always a beautiful sunset that you can never miss. Come to Snug for a quick bit or a relaxing time with friends and family!
We have been around for 30 years and are always re-inventing ourselves! Open all year round!

