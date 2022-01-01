Muffins in
Dracut
/
Dracut
/
Muffins
Dracut restaurants that serve muffins
Frobie's Cafe
101 Broadway Rd., Dracut
No reviews yet
French Toast Muffin
$2.50
More about Frobie's Cafe
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bobola's Family Restaurant
1420 Lakeview Ave, Dracut
Avg 4.2
(410 reviews)
Dbl Choc Muffin
$1.99
More about Bobola's Family Restaurant
