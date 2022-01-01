Pies in Dracut
Dracut restaurants that serve pies
More about Heav'nly Donuts - Dracut Rt. 110 - 592 Merrimack Avenue
Heav'nly Donuts - Dracut Rt. 110 - 592 Merrimack Avenue
592 Merrimack Avenue, Dracut
|GF Whoopie Pie
|$4.09
More about Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood
1067 Lakeview Ave, Dracut
|Chicken Pot Pie Dinner
|$12.49
chicken and vegetables, baked into a pie, mashed potatoes, hot roll
|Spinach Pie Dinner
|$11.49
spinach, onions, cheese, herbs, flaky dough, small salad, side of choice
|Chinese Pie
|$9.99
mashed potatoes, ground beef, cream style corn