Go
Toast

Draft House Bar & Grille

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

713 US-1 • $$

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Bleu Burger$14.50
Bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion
Side Regular Mac and Cheese$3.95
Fresh Jumbo Wings (10)$16.95
Arnold Palmer$2.50
Classic Burger$12.50
served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Draft House Reuben$13.50
Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese served on toasted marble rye
Gorgonzola Salad$13.00
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Served with beer cheese and spicy grained mustard
Draft House Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Ramain lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumbles and smoked bacon
Draft House Burger$14.50
beer glazed onions, smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

713 US-1

North Palm Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

No reviews yet

Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 32 years.

Farmer's Table

No reviews yet

A place to grab lunch on the go or linger over a delicious farm to table meal with family, friends and business associates. Locally-sourced New American fare is offered in a rustic-chic setting with a tropical patio.

Ceviche Arigato - Lake Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paris In Town®

No reviews yet

A taste of France in South Florida!
Breakfast & Lunch: Gourmet Sandwiches, Paninis, Salads, Homemade Soups, Crepes and Pastries. Cafe au Lait, Cappuccino, Espresso, Organic Teas, Imported Wine and Cheese, Smoked Salmon, European beers, and a lot more..

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston