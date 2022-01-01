Go
The Draft House

Cozy, intimate gathering spot pre-covid 😉

GRILL

12449 US-27 • $$

Avg 4.3 (986 reviews)

Popular Items

FRENCH DIP$11.50
Ribeye, provolone, paesano bread, au jus
BUILD A BURGER$10.50
OLIVE BURGER$11.05
Our famous recipe for 38+ years now.
GREEN CHILE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$11.00
shredded chicken, cream cheese, green chiles rolled in flour tortillas, topped with green chile sauce, baked with jack and cheddar cheeses
CHICKEN AWESOME$11.00
Chicken, pineapple, bacon, onions, jalapenos, pepperjack, on a warm pillowy ciabatta wrap with a side of our house made honey mustard
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
All white meat tenders served with beer battered fries and choice of dipping sauce
CRAB RANGOONS$9.00
Crisp wonton wrappers stuffed with our own herbed cream cheese filling and crab meat served with orange marmalade.
CHICKEN NACHO SUPREME$12.50
corn chips covered with beans, chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos
KID CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES$6.50
OH YEAH BURGER$12.25
Bacon, bbq, texas toothpicks, pepperjack.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12449 US-27

Dewitt MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
