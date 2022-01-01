Go
Toast

Draft Republic - San Marcos

Draft Republic Brewing Company features innovative American cuisine, 40 tap beers, wine, craft cocktails, an onsite brewing facility, an eight lane boutique bowling alley, arcade, LED video wall and over 40 televisions. "In Beer We Trust!"

255 Redel Road

No reviews yet

Location

255 Redel Road

San Marcos CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse

No reviews yet

The third installment of our Urge Gastropub concept. Featuring our in-house brewery, Mason AleWorks, a gaming patio, an eight lane bowling alley featuring a White Russian Bar, and multiple private rooms.

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Buona Forchetta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

My Yard Live

No reviews yet

Backyard grub, beer, drinks and good times reimagined! The “My Yard Live” experience brings together all the elements of a community center, park, upscale beer garden / brewery, diverse eatery, and a one of a kind live entertainment and event venue. For the young, or young at heart, MYL combines the comforts of your own fantasy backyard with the convenience of a brewery and restaurant. Situated in an indoor – outdoor, park-like setting, MYL will offer a variety of activities for all ages.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston