Go
Banner picView gallery

Drafts Sports Bar & Grill - 925 Fisher Avenue

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

925 Fisher Avenue

Crookston, MN 56716

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

925 Fisher Avenue, Crookston MN 56716

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Scobey's Pub & Grub
orange starNo Reviews
2200 University Ave Crookston, MN 56716
View restaurantnext
Southgate Casino Bar & Grill (The Gate) - 2525 South Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
2525 South Washington Street Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
The Spud Jr.
orange star4.6 • 393
302 Demers Ave East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
312 Kittson Ave Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Bernie's - 121 Demers Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
121 Demers Ave. East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext
Ely's Ivy - Downtown Grand Forks
orange star5.0 • 455
22 S 3rd St Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Crookston

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (40 restaurants)

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drafts Sports Bar & Grill - 925 Fisher Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston