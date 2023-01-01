Drafts Sports Bar & Grill - 925 Fisher Avenue
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
925 Fisher Avenue, Crookston MN 56716
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southgate Casino Bar & Grill (The Gate) - 2525 South Washington Street
No Reviews
2525 South Washington Street Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurant
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave
No Reviews
312 Kittson Ave Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurant