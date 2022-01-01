Go
Drago Centro

Come on in and enjoy our services in our beautiful outdoor patio's or enjoy in the comfort of your home with our curbside pick up service. Buon Appetito!

525 South Flower Street • $$$

Avg 4.4 (5892 reviews)

Popular Items

Il Cioccolato$15.00
Dark chocolate cremeux, almond, chocolate chantilly, hazelnut gelato
(sub whip cream for gelato on to go orders)
Gli Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$24.00
The classic spaghetti, black peppercorn and pecorino cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

525 South Flower Street

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
