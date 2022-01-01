Go
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co.

Chef Jet Tila's newest concept. Fresh ramen and udon noodles!

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

10650 Southern Highlands Parkway • $

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

10650 Southern Highlands Parkway

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:30 am
