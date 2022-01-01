Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
Kaizen—to always be improving. It's the spirit that drives us. Fish flown in from Japan. Produce from the farm. Everything fresh. Our reputation rests on the creativity of every dish and drink we serve. We find joy in every meaningful connection. And purpose in every detail. Savory. Artful. Authentic. Flavorful dishes and spirited concoctions. People gathered around the table. Friends. Neighbors. Family. Sharing dishes. Sharing thoughts. Sharing moments in Downtown Doral.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
5241 NW 87th Ave #D101 • $$
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
