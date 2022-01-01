Go
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

Kaizen—to always be improving. It's the spirit that drives us. Fish flown in from Japan. Produce from the farm. Everything fresh. Our reputation rests on the creativity of every dish and drink we serve. We find joy in every meaningful connection. And purpose in every detail. Savory. Artful. Authentic. Flavorful dishes and spirited concoctions. People gathered around the table. Friends. Neighbors. Family. Sharing dishes. Sharing thoughts. Sharing moments in Downtown Doral.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5241 NW 87th Ave #D101 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1895 reviews)

Popular Items

European SeaBass (Branzino)
Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)
California Roll$9.00
krab delight, roe, cucumber, avocado
Koba-Maki Roll
Choice of: tuna, salmon, yellowtail—with cucumber, togarashi salt, masago, scallion, spicy kobachi, shiso
Salmon Belly (Sake Toro)
Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)
(w) Pork Gyoza
5 pieces - Fried or Pan-seared
Layu-soy vinegar sauce
Crunch Roll$9.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, JPN mayo, tempura flakes, eel sauce
Big Eye Tuna (Maguro)
Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)
Salmon (Sake)
Nigiri (2pc), Sashimi (3pc), Hosomaki (6pc)
Big Boss Roll$17.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, scallion, spicy sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5241 NW 87th Ave #D101

Doral FL

Sunday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bunnie Cakes

No reviews yet

OUR HEART WITH EVERY CUPCAKE

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Doral

Pisco y Nazca

No reviews yet

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.

The Doral Yard

No reviews yet

Enjoy innovative food and drink from our culinary vendors, in addition to our full bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston