Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi

Kaizen—to always be improving. It's the spirit that drives us. Fish flown in from Japan. Produce from the farm. Everything fresh. Our reputation rests on the creativity of every dish and drink we serve. We find joy in every meaningful connection. And purpose in every detail. Savory. Artful. Authentic. Flavorful dishes and spirited concoctions. People gathered around the table. Friends. Neighbors. Family. Sharing dishes. Sharing thoughts. Sharing moments on Sandlake Road, Orlando.

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

7972 Via Dellagio Way • $$

Avg 4.6 (4858 reviews)

Popular Items

Cobra Kai$15.00
salmon, krab delight, red onion, tomato,
tempura flakes, lemon, garlic-shiso pesto,
aged balsamic
Black Dragon$17.00
tempura soft shell crab, krab delight, cream cheese, cucumber, scallion, avocado, smoked eel, spicy sauce,
eel sauce
The Bomb$15.00
tuna, tempura shrimp, krab delight, avocado, tempura flakes, spicy sauce, eel sauce
Volcano$16.00
salmon, bacon, pickled jalapeño, scallop delight, avocado, krab delight, baked spicy sauce, eel sauce
Big Boss$17.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail,
avocado, scallion, spicy sauce
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
balsamic, parmesan, bonito flakes
Mango Tango$13.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, mango,
avocado, tempura flakes, sweet potato curls, peach-apricot reduction
Crunch$10.00
tempura shrimp, avocado,
mayo, roe, tempura flakes, eel sauce
Salmon (sake) Nigiri$7.00
Spicy Tuna$12.00
tuna, spicy sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7972 Via Dellagio Way

Orlando FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
