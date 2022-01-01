Go
Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co.

Kaizen—to always be improving. It's the spirit that drives us. Fish flown in from Japan. Produce from the farm. Everything fresh. Our reputation rests on the creativity of every dish and drink we serve. We find joy in every meaningful connection. And purpose in every detail. Savory. Artful. Authentic. Flavorful dishes and spirited concoctions. People gathered around the table. Friends. Neighbors. Family. Sharing dishes. Sharing thoughts. Sharing moments in Downtown Gainesville.

201 SE 2nd Ave Suite 104

Popular Items

SRF American Wagyu Hako Sushi$28.00
Vegetarian Steamed Buns (2 per order)$11.00
choice of protein: tofu karaage, grilled king oyster mushroom, or red bean tempeh—topped with pickled veggies, red chili sauce, scallion
King Oyster Mushroom Ramen$14.00
kale noodles, bok choy, white soy mushroom kombu broth, scallion, nori, bean sprouts, beni shoga, mayu
(w) Yellow Tail
(w) Tuna
Hamachi Crudo$19.00
Garlic Sautéed Bok Choy$10.00
garlic, sake, ponzu, sesame oil
(w) Tamago
(w) Asparagus Hososmaki$6.00
(w) Mackerel
Gainesville FL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
