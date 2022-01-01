Dragon Pho Coral Springs is one of the most authentic, fresh & healthy Vietnamese cuisine in South Florida. We strive to provide the best experience to our customers. The Freshness of our product is the key to our success. We offer a variety of delectable fresh dishes and friendly customer services.

Our food is gluten free and we also have a nice selection of flavorful vegan dishes. We are shaping the way people experience life through the ability for you to build your own dishes. We have the courage to create experiences that go beyond our guests’ expectations. Come see us and find out about all the delicious treats we have for you!



6268 West Sample Road