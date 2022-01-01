Go
Dragon Pho Coral Springs is one of the most authentic, fresh & healthy Vietnamese cuisine in South Florida. We strive to provide the best experience to our customers. The Freshness of our product is the key to our success. We offer a variety of delectable fresh dishes and friendly customer services.
Our food is gluten free and we also have a nice selection of flavorful vegan dishes. We are shaping the way people experience life through the ability for you to build your own dishes. We have the courage to create experiences that go beyond our guests’ expectations. Come see us and find out about all the delicious treats we have for you!

6268 West Sample Road

Popular Items

Chicken Pho (Ga)
Seafood Pho (Hai San)
Consist of shrimp, scallop, squid, & imitation crab.
Build Your Own Boba Tea (Tra Sua Tu Chon)
House Special (Dac Biet)
Consists of steak, brisket, flank, fatty flank, meatball, tripe, tendon.
Steak & Brisket (Tai, Chin)
Build Your Own Beef Pho (Pho Tu Chon)
Customize up to 4 meat cuts
Steak, Brisket & Flank (Tai, Chin & Nam)
Pho Side Dishes
Fresh Spring Rolls (Goi Cuon)$6.95
Steak (Tai)
6268 West Sample Road

Coral Springs FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
