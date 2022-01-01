Go
Toast

Drake's Barrel House

Located in the gritty environs of industrial San Leandro, behind the West Gate Center, Drake’s Barrel House is an outdoor beer garden and warehouse-style tasting room set amidst hundreds of wooden barrels. Choose from 24 different Drake’s beers on tap, including flagships, one off releases, or sour and barrel-aged brews. Growler fills, kegs, and packaged beer to-go are available. You can also enjoy delicious tots, burgers, and other bites from our Brew! Kitchen.

1933 Davis Street, Ste 177

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caili Burger$14.00
6oz beef patty, swiss, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo
Ballpark Tots$7.00
jalapenos, nacho cheese, carne asada
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Jicama Cole Slaw, Pickles and our Signature Sweet Smoke Sauce on a Brioche Bun
Barrelhouse Burger$13.00
6oz beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, black pepper mayo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken, basil aioli, swiss cheese, bacon, arugula, and sliced tomato
Garlic Tots$5.00
fresh garlic, parsley
Impossibarrel Burger$14.00
5oz impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, chipotle mayo
Barrel House Wings$13.00
blue cheese sauce, celery, choice of buffalo sauce or thai chili sauce
Totchos$5.00
pico, avocado crema, cotija, choice of avocado, chicken, carne asada, or pulled pork
Loaded Tots$7.00
bacon, sour cream, green onion, shredded cheddar
See full menu

Location

1933 Davis Street, Ste 177

San Leandro CA

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

21st Amendment Tap Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Flying Foods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

0059 - San Leandro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8142

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston