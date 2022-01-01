Drake's Dealership
Drake’s Dealership is a full-service restaurant with 32 beers on tap. This classic brick building on Oakland’s historic Broadway Auto Row was once the sales and service department of an old Dodge Dealership. The crown jewel of the beautiful space is a grand open-air beer garden, featuring fire pits and Adirondack seating. Enjoy a wood-fired pizza and sample our fresh beer, brewed in the East Bay.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
2325 Broadway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2325 Broadway
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Shinmai - Oakland
Modern, minimalist spot that puts a California spin on Japanese izakaya & ramen served with fashion bar.
Sobre Mesa
Oakland’s Premiere Afro-Latin Cocktail Lounge
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
ITANI RAMEN - Japanese izakaya for everyone in the heart of Uptown Oakland. Ramen, rice bowls, and housemade gyoza alongside cocktails, sake, and an extensive selection of Japanese whisky.
NIKKEI SUSHI- Chef Kyle Itani's new takeout only sushi restaurant. Find us under the same roof as Itani Ramen.
The Hatch Oakland
Come in and enjoy!