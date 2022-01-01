Drake’s Dealership is a full-service restaurant with 32 beers on tap. This classic brick building on Oakland’s historic Broadway Auto Row was once the sales and service department of an old Dodge Dealership. The crown jewel of the beautiful space is a grand open-air beer garden, featuring fire pits and Adirondack seating. Enjoy a wood-fired pizza and sample our fresh beer, brewed in the East Bay.



PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2325 Broadway • $$