Drake's Dealership

Drake’s Dealership is a full-service restaurant with 32 beers on tap. This classic brick building on Oakland’s historic Broadway Auto Row was once the sales and service department of an old Dodge Dealership. The crown jewel of the beautiful space is a grand open-air beer garden, featuring fire pits and Adirondack seating. Enjoy a wood-fired pizza and sample our fresh beer, brewed in the East Bay.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2325 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.2 (2872 reviews)

Popular Items

UPTOWN$17.00
mozz, red sauce, sausage, bacon
DUB$16.00
mozz, red sauce, roasted mushroom, sausage, olive
OLD SCHOOL$15.00
mozz curd, red sauce, basil, pecorino, extra virgin olive oil
THE '89$16.00
mozz, red sauce, pepperoni, marinated onion, goathorn pepper
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$8.00
tahini dressing, toasted sesame seed
(vegan/gluten free)
DUDE YA$19.00
mozz, red sauce, pepperoni, fennel sausage, n'duja sausage
DRIVE IN BURGER$17.00
cream co. beef patty, sharp cheddar cheese, iceburg lettuce, white onion, dill pickle, drive in sauce. served with fries or side salad
CLASSIC$12.50
mozz, red sauce, pecorino, oregano
JOEY$16.00
mozz, garlic sauce, roasted mushroom, roasted onion, parsley
HANGER 25 COLA$3.00
Alameda Point Craft Soda - 16oz
Made with real cane sugar
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2325 Broadway

Oakland CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
