Go
Main picView gallery

SC Noodle House - 648 El Camino Real

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

648 El Camino Real

San Carlos, CA 94070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

648 El Camino Real, San Carlos CA 94070

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SusieCakes - San Carlos
orange star4.7 • 1,828
649 Laurel Street San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
number5Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 172
663 Laurel Street San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Patxi's Pizza - San Carlos
orange star3.8 • 1,132
677 Laurel St San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Doppio Zero - San Carlos - 617 Laurel Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
617 Laurel Avenue San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant - 617 Laurel Street
orange starNo Reviews
617 Laurel Street San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Pylos - San Carlos - 621 Laurel Street
orange starNo Reviews
621 Laurel Street San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Carlos

Saffron - call the restaurant at 650-593-4269 and we’ll bring the order to you at the front door.
orange star4.5 • 12,138
1143 San Carlos Ave San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.7 • 7,072
1201 San Carlos Ave San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Shiki Bistro San Carlos
orange star4.6 • 5,968
825 Laurel St San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
REFUGE SAN CARLOS
orange star4.1 • 2,476
963 Laurel St San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - San Carlos
orange star4.7 • 1,828
649 Laurel Street San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
number5Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 172
663 Laurel Street San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near San Carlos

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SC Noodle House - 648 El Camino Real

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston