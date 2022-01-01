Go
Toast

Drake's Place

Drake’s Place is a carryout only quick-service restaurant serving downtown Bluefield, WV and the surrounding areas.

520 Federal Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

"The Drake" Burger$5.49
A 1/4 angus beef burger featuring American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.
Grilled Chicken Club$6.99
Grilled chicken breast featuring Colby Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Burger Patty$2.66
Create your own Dog Meal$4.86
All beef hotdog with your choice of toppings: ketchup, mustard, and red onions
Bacon BBQ & Ranch fries$3.49
Pasta Salad$2.99
"The Drake Burger Meal$7.99
A 1/4 angus beef burger featuring American, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our in-house original Drake’s sauce.
Dirt Cake$1.99
Two Hot Dog Meal$6.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.29
See full menu

Location

520 Federal Street

Bluefield WV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The RailYard

No reviews yet

Order online and pick-up!

The Blue Spoon Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Macado's

No reviews yet

See you at the DO's!

Bellacino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston