Dram & Draught

300 West Gate City Blvd

Popular Items

Granny Bottom To Go$36.00
Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced Rum, Calvados, Fresh Lemon Juice, Apple Simple, Apple Butter, Mole Bitters, Angostura Bitters, Mint Leaf
Lady Grey To Go$36.00
Honeysuckle Vodka, Bitterwitch Earl Grey, Sugar, Cocchi Americano, Fresh Lemon Juice, Lavender Bitters, Dehydrated Lemon, Egyptian Rose Petals
C&G Collins To Go$38.00
Ford's Gin, Campari, Grapefruit Juice, Lemon Juice, Cinnamon Syrup, Soda
Old Fashioned To Go$36.00
Evan Williams 1783, Angostura, Housemade Brown Simple, Orange Zest
Bitter Lover To Go$36.00
12 oz - Basil Hayden Dark Rye, Byrrh, Sweet Vermouth, Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur, D&D Hot Shit Bitters, Orange Zest
Gold Rush To Go$36.00
Virgin Bourbon, Wildflower Honey, Fresh Lemon Juice
Peter Pepper To Go$36.00
Espolon Bourbon Barrel Aged Anejo Tequila, Dry Curacao, Amaro Nardini, Cranberry & Clove, Sugar, Fresh Lime Juice, Buckshot Bitters, Mint
Dram Swizzle To Go$40.00
Plantation Dark Aged Rum, Green Chartreuse, Falernum, Lime Juice, Vanilla Demerara Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Mint
Boulevardier To Go$36.00
House Blended Sweet Vermouth, Old Forester 100, Campari
Old Fashioned$12.00
Evan Williams 1783, Angostura, Housemade Brown Simple, Orange Zest

300 West Gate City Blvd

Greensboro NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
