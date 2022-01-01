Draper cafés you'll love
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$13.29
beef chop steak coated in crispy bread crumbs, topped with homemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs and home fried potatoes and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
|PAC Benedict
|$13.99
two poached egg, bacon, ham and grilled tomatoes nestled on top of a croissant and topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
|The BIG Breakfast
|$13.29
two eggs, bacon, ham and sausage link served with home fried potatoes, toast and a stack of “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”. That’s right, you get it ALL!
More about Gourmandise
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
725 E 12300 S., Draper
|Popular items
|Black & White Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.90
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Bûche de Noël 8" (Available through 12/24)
|$20.00
Vanilla cake, chocolate buttercream, & raspberry gelée. Chocolate bark, sugared cranberries & fresh rosemary accent
|White Strawberry Chantilly 9"
|$49.90
Layers of vanilla cake, Chantilly cream, fresh strawberries, sliced almonds on sides. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
More about Gourmandise
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$13.50
Italian beef, Gruyère, caramelized onions, scratch-made savory onion jam & au jus on baguette
|Kouign Amann
|$4.90
Traditional Breton-style cake pastry with scratch-made croissant dough layers and butter and cardamom sugar.
|Pain au Chocolat
|$4.90
Scratch-made butter croissant filled with French semisweet chocolate.