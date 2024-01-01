Avocado toast in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|Avocado Toast*B
|$10.90
Lemon-garlic herb smashed avocado with cherry tomatoes tossed in fresh mint & thyme on a toasted sourdough baguette. Topped with micro greens & garlic olive oil.
|Avocado Toast*
|$10.90
Lemon-garlic herb smashed avocado with cherry tomatoes tossed in fresh mint & thyme on a toasted sourdough baguette. Topped with micro greens & garlic olive oil. (Veg, Vegan)