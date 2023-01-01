Brisket in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve brisket
More about Vietopia Bistro - Draper - 1442 Draper Parkway Ste A
Vietopia Bistro - Draper - 1442 Draper Parkway Ste A
1442 Draper Parkway, Draper
|18P Rare Steak and Brisket
|$13.95
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|Beef Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$13.90
Pulled brisket, pickled sweet red onions & Jack cheese on sourdough.
|Scone Brisket Benedict
|$13.90
Pulled brisket, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on scratch-made bacon chedder chive scone.
|Brisket Croissant with Spanish Tomato Relish
|$5.95
Scratch made croissant dough wrapped around slow-roasted brisket, Spanish tomato relish and Gruyere.