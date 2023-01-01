Cheeseburgers in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Apollo Burger - Draper
529 West 12300 South, Draper
|Cheeseburger
|$5.69
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with American Cheese on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
|Junior Cheeseburger Combo
|$6.99
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe - Draper
280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper
|Cheeseburger
|$10.99
1/3 lb burger patty topped with your choice of cheese and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries and upon request lettuce, tomatoes, raw red onion & dill pickle