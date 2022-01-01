Chicken salad in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
crispy chicken tossed in our spicy wing sauce, served on a bed of lettuce with carrots, tomatoes, red onion, black and croutons and served with your choice of dressing
More about Gourmandise
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.60
Toasted almonds, diced celery & red grapes in creamy curry
dressing atop lettuce and tomato on a croissant
|Hearty Chicken Cobb Salad
Herb-roasted chicken breast, eggs, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, crumbled bleu cheese on organic field greens. (Gluten-friendly).