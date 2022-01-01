Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Draper

Draper restaurants
Draper restaurants that serve chicken salad

Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper

Avg 4.6 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
crispy chicken tossed in our spicy wing sauce, served on a bed of lettuce with carrots, tomatoes, red onion, black and croutons and served with your choice of dressing
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

725 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.60
Toasted almonds, diced celery & red grapes in creamy curry
dressing atop lettuce and tomato on a croissant
Hearty Chicken Cobb Salad
Herb-roasted chicken breast, eggs, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, crumbled bleu cheese on organic field greens. (Gluten-friendly).
More about Gourmandise

