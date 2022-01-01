Chicken wraps in Draper

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper

Avg 4.6 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap$11.99
diced crispy chicken tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.49
diced crispy chicken tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo wing sauce with your choice of cheese and dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Wing Nutz

121 E 12300 S. P5, Draper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP$9.99
JUICY CHICKEN TENDERS, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUC, SOUTHWEST SALAD, MELTED CHEESE AND SPICY RANCH DRESSING
More about Wing Nutz

