Chili in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve chili
More about Penny Ann's Cafe - Draper
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe - Draper
280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper
|Chili Verde - Side
|$3.49
|#10 Chili Verde
|$14.99
tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, your choice of cheese and topped with housemade pork chili verde sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
|Pork Chili Verde Skillet
|$12.99
home fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, and smothered with housemade pork chili verde
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|German-Style Mountain Chili*
|$0.00
Slow-cooked ground beef, kielbasa sausage, & beans are simmered in herbs & spiced tomato jus. Topped with fresh avocado, sour cream, pickled red onions & melted cheese crisp.