Chili in Draper

Draper restaurants
Draper restaurants that serve chili

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe - Draper

280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper

Avg 4.6 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Verde - Side$3.49
#10 Chili Verde$14.99
tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, your choice of cheese and topped with housemade pork chili verde sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Pork Chili Verde Skillet$12.99
home fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, and smothered with housemade pork chili verde
More about Penny Ann's Cafe - Draper
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper

725 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
German-Style Mountain Chili*$0.00
Slow-cooked ground beef, kielbasa sausage, & beans are simmered in herbs & spiced tomato jus. Topped with fresh avocado, sour cream, pickled red onions & melted cheese crisp.
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper

