Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Draper

Go
Draper restaurants
Toast

Draper restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ridge Cafe

14886 Traverse Ridge Rd, Draper

Avg 4.3 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
GF Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
dark chocolate sponge cake : white chocolate mousse : chocolate ganache : [GF]
More about Ridge Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

725 E 12300 S., Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"$59.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 20-24 ppl)
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 6"$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
More about Gourmandise
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

725 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 6"$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Chocolate Mousse Cake 6"$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Chocolate Mousse Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
More about Gourmandise

Browse other tasty dishes in Draper

Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Draper to explore

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston