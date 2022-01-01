Chocolate mousse cake in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake
More about Ridge Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ridge Cafe
14886 Traverse Ridge Rd, Draper
|GF Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
dark chocolate sponge cake : white chocolate mousse : chocolate ganache : [GF]
More about Gourmandise
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
725 E 12300 S., Draper
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"
|$59.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 20-24 ppl)
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 6"
|$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
More about Gourmandise
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 6"
|$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
|Chocolate Mousse Cake 6"
|$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
|Chocolate Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 10-12 ppl)