Cookies in Draper

Mr. Charlie's - Draper

592 E 12300 S Suite C, Draper

Cookie Tree Cookie$1.99
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

725 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.10
Classic all-butter chocolate chip cookie
Sugar Cookie$4.10
Classic sugar cookie with buttercream.
Maldon Salt Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.10
Classic all-butter cookie with dark chocolate chunks, toasted pecans, and topped with Maldon salt flakes
