Crispy chicken in Draper

Apollo Burger - Draper
529 West 12300 South, Draper
Crispy Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Crispy diced chicken over a freshly chopped Romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes and green peppers. Finished with sliced hardboiled eggs and a carrot flame.
Penny Ann's Cafe - Draper
280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper
|Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap
|$12.99
diced crispy chicken tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries