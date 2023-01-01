Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Draper

Draper restaurants
Toast

Draper restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Main pic

 

Apollo Burger - Draper

529 West 12300 South, Draper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$8.99
Crispy diced chicken over a freshly chopped Romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes and green peppers. Finished with sliced hardboiled eggs and a carrot flame.
More about Apollo Burger - Draper
Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe - Draper

280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper

Avg 4.6 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap$12.99
diced crispy chicken tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
More about Penny Ann's Cafe - Draper

