Croissants in Draper

More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|Sausage Croissant*
|$5.90
Chicken apple sausage wrapped in scratch-made croissant roll.
|Blueberry Croissant*
|$4.70
Scratch made with imported butter. Traditional French-style buttery, flaky pastry baked with fresh blueberries & custard creme.
|Butter Croissant*
|$3.95
Scratch made with imported butter. Traditional French-style buttery, flaky pastry.