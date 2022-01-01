Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Draper
/
Draper
/
French Fries
Draper restaurants that serve french fries
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper
Avg 4.6
(1355 reviews)
French Fries
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Side of Aloha
541 E 12300 S, Draper
Avg 5
(4 reviews)
FRENCH FRIES
$3.25
More about Side of Aloha
Browse other tasty dishes in Draper
Tiramisu
Sweet Potato Fries
Shrimp Tempura
Seaweed Salad
Caesar Salad
Chocolate Mousse
Cannolis
Cookies
More near Draper to explore
Sandy
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Midvale
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
West Jordan
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
American Fork
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Herriman
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Lindon
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Provo
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(160 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston